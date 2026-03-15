Devin Duvernay News: Inks one-year deal with Arizona
Duvernay and the Cardinals agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.5 million contract Sunday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Duvernay served as the Bears' primary returner on both kickoffs and punts. He returned 40 kickoffs for 1,069 yards (fifth most in the NFL) and 21 punts for 231 yards across 17 regular-season games in 2025. Duvernay is unlikely to see many snaps on offense in Arizona but should reprise his return role with his new team.
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