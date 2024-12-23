Devin Duvernay News: Less involved offenisively

Duvernay caught his only target for three yards and returned four punts for 37 yards during Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Raiders.

The return man entered the contest with multiple receptions in the previous three games, but he played a lesser offensive role Sunday as nine different Jacksonville players caught at least one ball. Duvernay played fewer offensive snaps than Josh Reynolds, but Brian Thomas and Parker Washington only the only Jacksonville wideouts consistently involved in the offense at this point.