Devin Duvernay News: Makes first impact as receiver

Duvernay caught two of four targets for 23 yards, returned three kickoffs for 68 yards and one punt for five yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texans.

Duvernay entered the weekend having played a minimal offensive role this season, but he played 39 offensive snaps and produced his first positive receiving yardage of 2024 against Houston. The 27-year-old operated as Jacksonville's No. 3 wide receiver ahead of Tim Jones and Elijah Cooks, though none of those three wideouts are likely to have fantasy viability, especially if Mac Jones finishes the campaign as the club's starting quarterback.