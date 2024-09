Lloyd (knee) was limited in Friday's practice and is questionable to play Sunday against Houston.

Lloyd appeared on the Jaguars' injury report Thursday due to a knee injury. He was able to practice in a limited capacity Friday, which gives the 2022 first-round pick a real shot at playing Sunday. Lloyd's presence is desperately needed for a Jaguars linebacker corps that will be without Foyesade Oluokun (foot) for multiple weeks.