Lloyd (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Lloyd missed the Jaguars' Week 4 loss to the Texans due to a knee injury, and following Wednesday's DNP, he could be in jeopardy of missing even more time. The Utah product will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for Jacksonville's Week 5 matchup against the Colts.