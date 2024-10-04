Devin Lloyd Injury: Officially questionable vs. Indy

Lloyd (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Lloyd sat out the Jaguars' Week 4 loss against the Texans due to a knee injury. After opening this week as a DNP, he was limited in practice Thursday and Friday, and head coach Doug Pederson relayed after Friday's practice session that he expects Lloyd to play in Sunday's AFC South contest, per John Shipley of SI.com. Across the first three games of the regular season, Lloyd tallied 21 tackles (13 solo), two passes defended and one forced fumble.