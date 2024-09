Devin Lloyd Injury: Pops up on injury report

Lloyd (knee) did not practice Thursday.

Lloyd played a couple of fewer snaps than usual in Monday's loss to the Bills, although it's not clear if that was due to injury or the score. The Utah product's potential absence Sunday against the Texans is made worse by Foyesade Oluokun (foot) being doubtful for the matchup, which could leave the Jaguars without their top two linebackers.