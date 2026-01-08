Lloyd failed to tally 100 total tackles for the first time in his career in 2025, but he remained reliable against the run while emerging as a legitimate playmaker elsewhere on defense for Jacksonville, especially in coverage. The 2022 first-round pick will look to continue wreaking havoc in the postseason, beginning with Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Bills. Lloyd is currently playing out the final year of his rookie deal, and he's positioned to become a coveted unrestricted free agent this offseason.