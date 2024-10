Lloyd recorded 11 tackles (five solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 32-16 win against the Patriots.

Lloyd was on the field for nearly all of the Jaguars' defensive snaps in Week 7, and he consequently finished as their leading tackler. He's been the undisputed top option in Jacksonville for snaps at linebacker so far this year, making him a good IDP option headed into a Week 8 matchup versus the Packers.