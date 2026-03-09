Devin Lloyd News: Inks deal with Carolina

The Panthers agreed to terms with Lloyd on a three-year, $45 million contract Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

After being selected with the 27th overall pick in the 2022 Draft, Lloyd spent his first four seasons with the Jaguars. After posting 100-plus tackles in three straight seasons, Lloyd managed just 81 tackles (35 solo), including 1.5 sacks, across 15 regular-season starts during the 2025 campaign. However, Lloyd made an impact elsewhere in the box score, recording seven pass breakups, including a career-best five interceptions, and was named a second-team All-Pro. Lloyd should be an every-down linebacker in Carolina after playing just 73 percent of the defensive snaps for the Jaguars last season.