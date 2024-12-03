Devin Lloyd News: Notches six stops Sunday

Lloyd finished Sunday's Week 13 loss to Houston with six tackles (three solo) and a defensed pass.

Lloyd ranked second on the Jaguars in stops behind Darnell Savage, who finished with seven. Lloyd has tallied 11 tackles over his past two contests following a big Week 10 against Minnesota when he racked up 16 stops. The third-year linebacker leads Jacksonville with 85 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, on the campaign.