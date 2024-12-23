Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devin Lloyd headshot

Devin Lloyd News: Productive in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Lloyd logged seven tackles (five solo) during Jacksonville's loss versus the Raiders on Sunday.

Lloyd finished second on the team in tackles behind Foyesade Oluokun' eight and has now recorded six or more stops in three of his last four games played. The 2022 first-round pick will look to build off this solid performance and keep producing during the team's Week 17 matchup versus Tennessee.

Devin Lloyd
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now