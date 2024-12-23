Devin Lloyd News: Productive in loss
Lloyd logged seven tackles (five solo) during Jacksonville's loss versus the Raiders on Sunday.
Lloyd finished second on the team in tackles behind Foyesade Oluokun' eight and has now recorded six or more stops in three of his last four games played. The 2022 first-round pick will look to build off this solid performance and keep producing during the team's Week 17 matchup versus Tennessee.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now