Devin Lloyd News: Racks up 16 stops in loss
Lloyd recorded 16 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's Week 10 loss to Minnesota.
The tackle total was a season high for Lloyd and marked the second time he has reached double-digit stops this year. The third-year linebacker leads Jacksonville with 74 tackles through nine games on the campaign and is on pace to surpass the career-best mark of 127 stops he established last season.
