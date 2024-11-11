Fantasy Football
Devin Lloyd News: Racks up 16 stops in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Lloyd recorded 16 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's Week 10 loss to Minnesota.

The tackle total was a season high for Lloyd and marked the second time he has reached double-digit stops this year. The third-year linebacker leads Jacksonville with 74 tackles through nine games on the campaign and is on pace to surpass the career-best mark of 127 stops he established last season.

