Devin Lloyd News: Tallies second sack

Lloyd recorded six tackles (four solo) with 1.0 sacks during Jacksonville's Week 18 loss to Indianapolis.

The 26-year-old tied for fifth on the team in tackles in the season finale and recorded his second sack of the season. Lloyd totaled 113 tackles (61 solo) with 2.0 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 16 games this season. The 2022 first-round pick is entering the final guaranteed year of his contract in 2025, and Jacksonville will need to decide during the offseason whether to exercise his fifth-year option for 2026.