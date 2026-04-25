Devin Moore News: Snagged by Cowboys
The Cowboys selected Moore in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 114th overall.
Moore is a big cornerback out of Florida whose 6-foot-3, 198-pound frame and 4.5 speed give him the chance to establish himself as a starting press-heavy boundary corner in the NFL. With tall, long-armed corners like Moore and 2025 third-round pick Shavon Revel on the roster, it would seem Dallas plans to run a lot of press man coverage going forward.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Moore See More