Devin Neal Injury: Idle for preseason opener
Neal (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Neal has been working through a hamstring injury that he picked up in practice last week, and he'll join Kendre Miller (back) on the sidelines for Saturday's exhibition game. With both Miller and Neal not playing, the bulk of the rotational backfield reps will go to Ty Chandler, Audric Estime and CJ Donaldson.
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