Devin Neal News: Performs well at Senior Bowl

Neal was among the players who impressed at the Senior Bowl, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports reports.

Neal posted an impressive final two campaigns with the Jayhawks, rushing for north of 1,200 yards and tallying 16 rushing scores in each while compiling 49 catches for 471 yards and a pair of scores as a receiver. He joins a strong running back crop in the 2025 NFL Draft, so a good showing at the Senior Bowl presumably helps his cause, and he'll have another opportunity to impress at the NFL Combine. Neal's range of draft outcomes varies, mostly between late on Day 2 and somewhere in the fourth or fifth round on Day 3. He's not a burner but sports excellent vision and hits the hole quickly. He also showed to be a solid receiver out of the backfield at the Senior Bowl despite not being asked to do so very often at Kansas.