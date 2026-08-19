Devin Neal headshot

Devin Neal News: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Neal (hamstring) and Kendre Miller (back) both returned to practice Tuesday, while teammate Alvin Kamara (knee) is expected to be out for more than a month, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Apart from starter Travis Etienne, the Saints have had trouble keeping their running backs healthy this summer. Neal and Miller seemed to be competing with Audric Estime (ankle) for the No. 3 job, but the Week 1 depth chart beyond Etienne may be determined by health above all else. Right now, Miller and Neal are positioned to mix in for some first-team reps.

Devin Neal
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Neal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Neal See More
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1
NFL
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
2 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Recap
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Recap
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
2 days ago
Scott Fish Bowl 16: Players with Video Game Potential to Target
NFL
Scott Fish Bowl 16: Players with Video Game Potential to Target
Author Image
John McKechnie
35 days ago
NFL Best Ball ADP Fallers: Buy or Sell the Dip?
NFL
NFL Best Ball ADP Fallers: Buy or Sell the Dip?
Author Image
John McKechnie
50 days ago
Best Ball Strategy: Market Audit on Broncos and Browns
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: Market Audit on Broncos and Browns
Author Image
John McKechnie
54 days ago