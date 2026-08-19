Devin Neal News: Returns to practice
Neal (hamstring) and Kendre Miller (back) both returned to practice Tuesday, while teammate Alvin Kamara (knee) is expected to be out for more than a month, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Apart from starter Travis Etienne, the Saints have had trouble keeping their running backs healthy this summer. Neal and Miller seemed to be competing with Audric Estime (ankle) for the No. 3 job, but the Week 1 depth chart beyond Etienne may be determined by health above all else. Right now, Miller and Neal are positioned to mix in for some first-team reps.
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