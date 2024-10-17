Devin Singletary Injury: Another limited practice

Singletary (groin) was limited at Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Singletary still is in search of an ever elusive first full practice since the Giants' Week 4 loss to the Cowboys on Sept. 26. He's missed two games in the meantime due to a groin issue, but he at least has been listed as limited on six consecutive injury reports. If Singletary remains sidelined Sunday against the Eagles, Tyrone Tracy will continue to lead New York's backfield.