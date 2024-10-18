Devin Singletary Injury: Will share work with Tracy

Coach Brian Daboll expects Singletary (groin) to return for Sunday's game against Philadelphia but said Tyrone Tracy will get significant playing time, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Daboll said Tracy "earned it" with his impressive performances in Singletary's absence the past two weeks. Daboll also suggested third-stringer Eric Gray will play some, noting that the Giants want to ease Singletary back into action. It remains to be seen if the team lists Singletary with a game designation on the final injury report.