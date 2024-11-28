Devin Singletary News: Gets seven rushes in Week 13

Singletary had seven carries for 23 yards and didn't haul in his only target during Thursday's 27-20 loss at Dallas.

Singletary started the game and earned the first two carries on the Giants' initial possession, perhaps due to Tyrone Tracy having lost fumbles in both of the previous two contests, but the former's last touch occurred late in the first half while the latter finished it out as the team's main RB en route to 11 touches for 65 yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD. Singletary has remained a part of the offense since sitting out Weeks 5 and 6 due to a groin strain, but he's averaging just 6.2 touches for 25.8 total yards over the last six outings. He likely will continue to take a back seat to Tracy in New York's next game Sunday, Dec. 8 against the Saints.