Devin Singletary headshot

Devin Singletary News: Scores fourth rushing TD in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Singletary rushed eight times for 25 yards and secured all three targets for 16 yards in the Giants' 35-14 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Singletary tied his highest carry total since Week 4, the last game in which he was still considered the lead back before Tyrone Tracy usurped him for the role. Singletary logged only two fewer carries than his backfield mate Sunday, and his two-yard rushing touchdown late in the first half was his fourth of the campaign. The veteran back should retain a solid complementary role at minimum in a Week 16 road matchup against the vulnerable Falcons defense.

Devin Singletary
New York Giants
