Devin Singletary News: Scores team's only TD in big loss

Singletary rushed twice for three yards and a touchdown while bringing in both of his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 30-7 Week 12 loss to Tampa Bay.

The entire Giants offense struggled Sunday in its first game this season under the guidance of quarterback Tommy DeVito, and game script led to just 20 total New York rushing attempts in the contest. Rookie Tyrone Tracy continued to receive the bulk of the backfield work with nine carries for an efficient 42 yards, but it was Singletary who recorded the team's only score on a one-yard plunge into the end zone early in the fourth quarter. That opportunity came with Tracy briefly benched due to losing his second fumble in as many games early in the third period, but he later returned to the field and finished out the contest, so Singletary will likely work in a backup role again Thursday when the Giants face Dallas in a Thanksgiving matchup between teams with a combined 6-16 record.