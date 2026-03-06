Devin Singletary headshot

Devin Singletary News: Takes pay cut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Singletary agreed to terms Friday on a restructured contract with the Giants, converting a portion of his base salary into bonus incentives, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Singletary had entered the offseason seeming like a cut candidate, but his contract restructure makes it realistic for him to remain with New York for the 2026 campaign. That said, Cam Skattebo (ankle) and Tyrone Tracy figure to open the 2026 season above Singletary on the backfield depth chart. Singletary will likely settle into the No. 3 backfield role, The 28-year-old carried the ball 118 times for 437 yards (3.7 YPC) and five touchdowns while playing all 17 regular-season contests in 2025, the least statistically efficient year of his career. He also secured 18 of 19 targets for 151 receiving yards.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Singletary
