Devin Singletary News: Tallies season-low two touches

Singletary carried twice for eight yards and didn't receive a passing target in Sunday's 14-11 Week 14 loss to New Orleans.

Singletary opened the campaign as New York's starting running back, but he's since given way to rookie Tyrone Tracy in the backfield. Tracy carried 16 times Sunday and was targeted 10 times, while Singletary was barely heard from with his two rushes, which went for four yards apiece. Given his increasingly limited opportunities, Singletary would likely need Tracy to miss time in order to be a viable fantasy asset again, even in deeper leagues.