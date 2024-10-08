Devin White News: Gets let go

White was released by the Eagles on Tuesday.

White was expected to land a starting role in Philadelphia when he joined the team on a one-year contract in March. However, things didn't go as planned for the LSU product, who never ended up suiting up for the Eagles. An ankle injury derailed his start to the season, but even once healthy the 26-year-old was inactive as a healthy scratch and most recently missed the team's last game for personal reasons. It's unclear where White will go from here and if the personal reasons for his latest absence are due to a falling out with the team, or something that could keep him away from the football field for a while.