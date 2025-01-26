Devin White News: Limited action in 2024
White finished the 2024 regular season with 19 total tackles (15 solo) over seven games.
White was released by the Eagles on Oct. 8 after not appearing in a game with the team, joining the Texans on Oct. 23. The linebacker played in six straight games between Week 8 and Week 13 before sitting until Week 18. White will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and he'll look to find another opportunity to start in 2025.
