White recorded three tackles (two solo) during Sunday's 23-20 win versus the Colts.

White collecting three tackles in his debut with Houston wasn't necessarily remarkable, but his 32 defensive snaps were second among Texans linebackers in Week 8. If Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and Henry To'oTo'o (concussion) both fail to return from their respective injuries in Week 9, White could be in line for a similar role against the Jets.