De'Von Achane Injury: Another full practice

Achane (concussion) was a full practice participant Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Achane has now logged back-to-back full practices without a non-contract jersey, seemingly putting him in the final stage of concussion protocol, at which point he needs clearance from a neurologist before playing in Sunday's game at Indianapolis. Assuming that happens, he'll step in as the leader of a speedy, talented backfield in which Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright loom as threats to take a portion of the snaps/carries.