De'Von Achane Injury: Sheds non-contact jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 16, 2024

Achane is in the final stage of concussion protocol and isn't wearing an non-contact jersey at practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Coming out of a Week 6 bye, Achane wore the red, non-contact jersey at Monday's practice. He's apparently made progress since then and now has four days to gain clearance ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Colts, which will take place 14 days after Achane suffered a concussion in the Week 5 win at New England.

De'Von Achane
Miami Dolphins
