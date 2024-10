Achane won't return to Sunday's game against the Patriots after suffering a concussion.

Achane thus finished the contest with three carries for 18 yards and one catch for minus-1 yard. In his absence versus New England, Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright are available to handle Miami's backfield duties. Achane will target a return to action Oct. 20 against the Colts, following the Dolphins' Week 6 bye.