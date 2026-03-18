De'Von Achane News: Dolphins not listening to offers

Miami has informed teams that have inquired about potentially trading for Achane that the running back is not available, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.

Achane's availability has reportedly been a source of intrigue around the league after the Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos on Tuesday in exchange for a package including Denver's first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but it appears Miami views 24-year-old running back as an offensive centerpiece to build around for new quarterback Malik Willis. New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan called Achane "a marvelous player" at the NFL Scouting Combine in February and said the team will consider extending him this offseason, as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. He compiled a career-high 1,838 yards from scrimmage across 16 regular-season appearances in 2025, including 12 total touchdowns, while handling 305 touches (ninth in the league) despite an undersized frame. Achane has proven himself to be one of the most versatile and efficient running backs in the NFL, so despite the Dolphins' current stance, it won't be surprising if teams around the league continue to call about his potential availability.