De'Von Achane News: Explodes for 190 yards Sunday

Achane took 17 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown while corralling six of seven targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 29-17 win over the 49ers.

Achane took full advantage of San Francisco's porous rush defense en route to his first 100-plus yard rushing game of the season. In addition to his gaudy rushing totals, the explosive back also led the Dolphins in receiving yardage Sunday. Achane failed to eclipse the 4.0 yards per carry barometer of success for rushers in each of his last four appearances, but he absolutely crushed that mark with a 7.1 yard average against the 49ers. Backup Raheem Mostert remained involved with 10 touches, but it's Achane that fantasy managers should prefer out of Miami's backfield heading into next Sunday's tilt against Cleveland.