De'Von Achane News: Garners 52 total yards in win

Achane rushed 12 times for 37 yards and secured all five targets for 15 yards in the Dolphins' 23-15 win over the Rams on Monday night.

Achane was stymied on the ground by a Rams defense that had frequently struggled stopping the run, and although he remained a big part of the air attack, his receiving yardage total was his lowest in any game this season with at least five receptions. His backfield mate Raheem Mostert notably did not log any carries Monday night while Jaylen Wright recorded a modest five rush attempts, further confirming that Achane seems to be in control of the ground game heading into a Week 11 home matchup against the Raiders.