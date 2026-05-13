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De'Von Achane News: Inks four-year, $68M extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 5:00pm

The Dolphins signed Achane to a four-year, $68 million contract extension Wednesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Achane was headed into the final year of his rookie deal, and new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley had been adamant that the talented running back is a building block of the future in Miami, even after the Dolphins shed salary this offseason. Achane's new deal will pay him $17 million per year in new money, making him the league's third-highest-paid running back behind Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey. Achane started all 16 regular-season games in which he appeared last season, totaling a career-high 1,350 rushing yards and eight touchdown on 238 carries, averaging a league-high 5.8 yards per carry. He added 67 catches for 488 yards and four additional touchdowns on 85 targets in the passing game. Achane is still just 24 years old and figures to be a top-12 fantasy pick this season.

De'Von Achane
Miami Dolphins
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