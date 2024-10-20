De'Von Achane News: Leading rusher in Week 7 loss

Achane carried the ball 15 times for 77 yards and caught two of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Colts.

The Dolphins' offense struggled once again with Tyler Huntley (shoulder) and then Tim Boyle under center, but Achane was still able to accumulate solid yardage and led the team in rushing. With Boyle potentially set for the start in Week 8 against the Cardinals if none of Huntley, Skylar Thompson (ribs) or Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) are able to suit up, Achane and Raheem Mostert (11 totes for 50 yards Sunday) could be in line for even bigger volume out of the backfield.