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De'Von Achane News: Not present for voluntary workouts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Achane is not attending the beginning of Miami's voluntary workouts Tuesday, C. Isaiah Smalls of the Miami Herald reports.

Achane is absent from voluntary workouts due to his pursuit of a contract extension. The star running back is currently entering the final year of his rookie deal, and new head coach Jeff Hafley said "I'm not going to dive into those talks right now" when asked on Tuesday about the status of a potential long-term deal for Achane. Earlier this offseason, new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan referred to Achane as "a building block" on offense and stated that the team will make "zero effort" to trade the versatile RB, despite the fact that WR Jaylen Waddle was spoken about in similar terms and then dealt to Denver for a package including a 2026 first-round pick. Meanwhile, new QB Malik Willis is present for the start of voluntary workouts and building familiarity with Miami's scheme.

De'Von Achane
Miami Dolphins
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