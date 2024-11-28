De'Von Achane News: Productive as receiver in loss

Achane rushed seven times for 14 yards and brought in eight of nine targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 30-17 loss to the Packers on Thursday.

Achane's final rushing line speaks to both how difficult it was to find running room and how little an opportunity he got due to game script. The Dolphins were down 24-3 by halftime, so Achane's biggest contributions were as a receiver. The versatile back finished second on the Dolphins in receptions and tied for second in targets, with the latter figure also setting a new season high. Achane's workload on the ground marked the end of a six-game streak of double-digit carries, but he should have a chance to get back to his typical volume in a Week 14 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 8.