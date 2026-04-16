De'Von Achane News: Shows up to voluntary wrkouts

Achane was spotted at the Dolphins' training facility Thursday for the first time since the start of the team's voluntary offseason program, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Achane is in the midst of negotiations toward a long-term extension. The Dolphins have shut down trade rumors, and it sounds like Achane is on board for their rebuilding project as long as he's happy with his compensation. Given his age (24) and monstrous production, Achane probably hopes to top Saquon Barkley's RB-leading totals for average annual value ($20.6 million) and fully guaranteed money ($36 million). For now, Achane will focus on learning a new playbook under new head coach Jeff Hafley and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. On-field work doesn't start until mid-to-late May, with mandatory minicamp then scheduled for June 2-4.