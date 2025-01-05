Fantasy Football
De'Von Achane headshot

De'Von Achane News: Stars on offense Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 9:34pm

Achane took 11 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown without recording a reception in Sunday's 32-20 loss to the Jets.

Achane was the standout on offense in an otherwise forgettable performance by the Dolphins to close out the 2024 schedule. It was also oddly the sterling sophomore's first professional game without recording a target or a reception. Achane capped off a strong fantasy year by setting new career highs in rushing (907) and receiving yards (592) with six rushing and six receiving touchdowns.

De'Von Achane
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
