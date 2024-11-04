Devon Key News: Logs eight tackles vs. Ravens

Key recorded eight total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Ravens.

Key drew his second start of the season at free safety in Sunday's blowout loss and was one of the few bright spots on the Broncos' defense, leading the team in total tackles. The second-year pro has now played 107 defensive snaps across Denver's last two games, tallying 13 stops. Expect Key to continue making plays for the Broncos' defense as the team travels to Kansas City in Week 10.