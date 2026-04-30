Devon Key News: Signs with Denver
Key signed his exclusive-rights free-agent tender agreement with the Broncos on Thursday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Once Denver made the tender offer, the safety had no choice but to remain with the team, or sit out the season. Key was also tendered by the Broncos for the 2025 campaign. He has appeared on more than 200 special-teams snaps in each of the last two regular seasons.
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