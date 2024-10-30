Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Devon Witherspoon headshot

Devon Witherspoon Injury: Dealing with foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Witherspoon (foot) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Witherspoon logged five tackles (four solo) during the Seahawks' Week 8 loss to the Bills, but he appears to have picked up a foot injury in the process. He'll have two more opportunities this week to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's NFC West clash against the Rams.

Devon Witherspoon
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now