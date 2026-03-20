Devon Witherspoon News: Has 2027 option exercised
The Seahawks exercised Witherspoon's fifth-year option for 2027 on Friday.
The No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 Draft, Witherspoon has been named to the Pro Bowl all three seasons in the NFL and was a second-team All-Pro selection last season. Witherspoon started all 12 games in which he appeared in 2025, producing 72 tackles (48 solo), including 0.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, including one interception, and one fumble recovery. With the option exercised, Witherspoon is set to earn $21.1 million in 2027.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devon Witherspoon See More
-
NFL Draft
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update2 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 17 Overview83 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 14 Overview105 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 13 Overview112 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 12 Overview119 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devon Witherspoon See More