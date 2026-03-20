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Devon Witherspoon News: Has 2027 option exercised

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

The Seahawks exercised Witherspoon's fifth-year option for 2027 on Friday.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 Draft, Witherspoon has been named to the Pro Bowl all three seasons in the NFL and was a second-team All-Pro selection last season. Witherspoon started all 12 games in which he appeared in 2025, producing 72 tackles (48 solo), including 0.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, including one interception, and one fumble recovery. With the option exercised, Witherspoon is set to earn $21.1 million in 2027.

Devon Witherspoon
Seattle Seahawks
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