Devon Witherspoon News: Notches first sack of 2024

Witherspoon recorded six solo tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and a sack in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bears.

Witherspoon's physicality was on display in the close conference win, and he notched his first sack since Week 11 of last season. The 2023 first-round pick has now produced 90 tackles (62 solo), seven pass breakups and a sack through 16 games, proving to be an effective fantasy option as the Seahawks' starting slot cornerback.