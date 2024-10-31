Fantasy Football
Devon Witherspoon News: Practices in full Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Witherspoon (foot) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Witherspoon popped up on Wednesday's injury report due to a foot injury, but it doesn't appear to be serious following his full practice Thursday. Barring any setbacks, Witherspoon should be good to go for Sunday's NFC West showdown against the Rams.

