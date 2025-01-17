Devon Witherspoon News: Reaches second straight Pro Bowl

Witherspoon registered 98 tackles (66 solo), nine pass breakups and 1.0 sacks across 17 games during the 2024 season.

Witherspoon was the Seahawks' only Pro Bowl player this season, marking his second time earning the honor in as many years. The 2023 first-round pick primarily played in the slot and paid dividends for fantasy managers with a high tackle count once again. He'll undoubtedly be a starter again in 2025 and should draw plenty of fantasy intrigue.