Devon Witherspoon headshot

Devon Witherspoon News: Signs four-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 2:15pm

Witherspoon and the Seahawks agreed to a four-year, $132 million contract extension Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal includes $101 million guaranteed and makes Witherspoon the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. A three-time Pro Bowler, Witherspoon was named to the All-Pro Second Team last year after logging 72 tackles (48 solo), including 0.5 sacks, seven pass defenses (one interception) and one fumble recovery across 12 regular-season games. He played a pivotal role in the Seahawks' run to the Super Bowl and has been rewarded with a massive extension, solidifying the team's secondary that also includes Josh Jobe, Nick Emmanwori (ankle), Ty Okada and Julian Love.

Devon Witherspoon
Seattle Seahawks
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