De'Vondre Campbell News: Facing three-game suspension

The 49ers are expected to suspend Campbell for the final three games of the regular season after the linebacker refused to enter Thursday's 12-6 loss to the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Campbell had played at least 62 percent of the 49ers' defensive snaps through the team's first 13 games while totaling 79 tackles, but he lost his starting job in Week 15 after Dre Greenlaw was cleared to make his season debut. With Greenlaw's night coming to an early end after he experienced soreness in his surgically repaired Achilles' tendon and with fellow linebacker Dee Winters (neck) also exiting early, the 49ers called upon Campbell to step in, but the 31-year-old declined to do so. While speaking to the media Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Campbell would no longer be part of the team due to his actions, but rather than waiving the veteran linebacker and allowing him to find an opportunity elsewhere before the end of the season, the team is instead planning on suspending him. Expect the transaction to be made official within the next couple of days, bringing an end to Campbell's tenure in San Francisco before he becomes a free agent this spring.