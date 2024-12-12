Fantasy Football
De'Vondre Campbell headshot

De'Vondre Campbell News: Future uncertain in SF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Campbell refused to enter the game in Thursday's 12-6 loss to the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Campbell reportedly said that he didn't want to play during the third quarter and did not retake the field for the rest of the game. Coach Kyle Shanahan was non-commital after the contest regarding Campbell's future with the team, though a one-game suspension -- if not something more severe -- seems possible.

